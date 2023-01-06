Man Reimagines Indian Cities Covered In Snow Using Artificial Intelligence
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Unless you're living under a rock (no judgement if you are!), you must have come across several photo-realistic artworks created by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
AI art has been all the rage lately, from celebrities reimagining themselves in various avatars to people creating images of Indian couples, based on cultural stereotypes.
The latest contribution comes from Twitter user, Angshuman Choudhury, as he shares images of Indian cities, covered in snow. From Delhi to Kolkata, he uses the AI platform, Midjourney to furnish these recreations.
Since the time of uploading (4 January), the tweets have garnered over 300K views and over 3.5K likes. Netizens are stunned by the images, most pointing out how ethereal reimagined Kolkata looks.
Check out how people are reacting here:
