T20I Future Uncertain for Kohli and Rohit, but No One Will Say It Officially

With Many Factors at Play, Walking Away Is Just Not a ‘India’ Thing

Besides, there is this unsaid thing about superstars – the moment the word 'retirement' is attached next to them, it starts telling about other aspects of their professional life as well. This is despite the fact that both Kohli and Sharma will be seen in action for nearly 300 days in a year across formats. India is a curious market and you do not want to upset the apple cart by being the first one to do so.

Only two secure Indians in recent times have taken the unprecedented step of wilfully stepping away from a format. Anil Kumble retired from ODIs in 2007 and played only Tests, while MS Dhoni retired from Tests to focus solitarily on white-ball cricket. In both cases, it did not affect their overall brand value. Sachin Tendulkar retired from ODIs late in 2012, only when he was asked to, and later in 2013 quit Tests as well.