Aditya Chopra Records First Interview For Yash Chopra Show; People Are Thrilled

Aditya Chopra is set to give his first ever interview in the Netflix's docu-series, The Romantics, on Yash Chopra's legacy.
Netflix's recent announcement of a docu-series The Romantics, directed by Smriti Mundhra, has the internet thrilled and delighted for two reasons — first, it's a tribute to legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, also called the 'Father of Romance', and secondly, it will be the first ever on-camera interview of his son and producer Aditya Chopra.
While Abhishek Bachchan in the Netflix teaser jokingly exclaims, "Aditya Chopra is a rumour. He doesn’t exist,", many actually believe it to be true, because despite being one of the most successful producers in India, Aditya Chopra has never been in the limelight.
Not only does he avoid parties and public events, he even avoided the camera at his own wedding!
So, naturally, ever since the trailer of the docu-series has dropped, it isn't just the audience who are excited to witness the mysterious Aditya Chopra's first-ever on-screen interview, but even the celebrities are eagerly waiting for Adi Chopra to drop his 'cloak of invisibility' and reveal himself to the world.
Twitter has been abuzz with this exciting news and netizens can't stop gushing over it. One user wrote, "An Adi Chopra interview.. Who would've thought?? This year (is) really all sorts of unimaginable"
Another user wrote in disbelief, "Can't believe you managed to get an Aditya Chopra interview! Looking forward to watching this!"
