The Romantics Trailer: Yash Chopra’s Legacy Celebrated in Netflix Docu-series

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan all feature in the trailer.
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others come together to celebrate the legacy of Yash Chopra

Netflix dropped the trailer for The Romantics, a documentary series that celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra, on Wednesday, 1 February. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and others all feature in the trailer while talking about the veteran filmmaker.

Abhishek Bachchan talks about the legacy of Indian cinema and how it is unlike any other. Moreover, explaining that it does not try to be like other films but has a unique quality. Ranveer, on the other hand, spoke about how he was launched by Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra's son, and what that experience was like for him.

The series also attempts to showcase the three generations of actors who were impacted by the production house.

Moreover, the trailer teased a possible interview with Aditya, who is never seen giving interviews or interacting with the media.

Netflix will release The Romantics on 14 February 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the 'Father of Romance' in India.

The docu-series has been directed by Smriti Mundhra.

