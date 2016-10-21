ADVERTISEMENT

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein: Redefining Romance, the Yash Chopra Way

The director-producer gave us unforgettable films and timeless love quotes. 

Jaivardhan Singh Channey
Yash Chopra, the man who gave a new meaning to romance.
For generations of Indians, Yash Chopra is the king of romance. As we remember the legendary filmmaker on his birthday, here are some timeless quotes from some of his movies.

1. Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein: Redefining Romance, the Yash Chopra Way
(Photo: Jaivardhan Singh Channey/The Quint)

2. Silsila (1981)

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein: Redefining Romance, the Yash Chopra Way
(Photo: Jaivardhan Singh Channey/The Quint)
3. Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1998)

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein: Redefining Romance, the Yash Chopra Way
(Photo: Jaivardhan Singh Channey/The Quint)
4. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein: Redefining Romance, the Yash Chopra Way
(Photo: Jaivardhan Singh Channey/The Quint)
5. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein: Redefining Romance, the Yash Chopra Way
(Photo: Jaivardhan Singh Channey/The Quint)

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 27 September, 2016 on the occasion of Yash Chopra’s birthday. It is now being republished to mark his birth anniversary.)

