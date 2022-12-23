Abhishek Replies to Taslima Nasreen's 'Amitabhji Thinks His Son Is Best' Remark

Taslima tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."

Abhishek replied, "Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’ ! I am an extremely proud son. (folded hands emoji)." Actor Suniel Shetty posted a red heart emoji, reacting to Abhishek's tweet.