Abhishek Replies to Taslima Nasreen's 'Amitabhji Thinks His Son Is Best' Remark
Abhishek has recently won an award for his role in Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter on Thursday to reply to author Taslima Nasreen's tweet. She shared her thoughts on Abhishek Bachchan's acting skills and said that he may be "good" but he isn't as great as Amitabh Bachchan.
Taslima tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."
Abhishek replied, "Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’ ! I am an extremely proud son. (folded hands emoji)." Actor Suniel Shetty posted a red heart emoji, reacting to Abhishek's tweet.
Many Twitter users also weighed in on the debate talking about Abhishek and his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Recently, Abhishek won the Best Actor, Web Original Film Male award for his film Dasvi. His father also took to Twitter to congratulate him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.