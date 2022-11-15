Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Savage Replies That Prove No One Can Mess With Her

Despite being a former doubles world No. 1 and Indian No. 1 in singles, as a Muslim and a woman athlete in India, Sania has often faced critics and trolls since a very young age. From comments on her appearance to her clothing to her choice of sports and even marriage, she has heard them all. Later, her marriage with former Pakistan cricket team captain, Shoaib Malik, had also become a subject of national concern.

But, just like on the field, Sania has never backed down and has always marched to the beat of her own drum.