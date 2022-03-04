‘Mainstream Cinema Wasn’t Giving Me What I Wanted’: Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with the show 'Aarya'.
After her 2010 release Dulha Mil Gaya, Sushmita Sen went on a hiatus from the big screen till she made her digital debut with the web series Aarya. Talking about why she chose to return to acting with OTT, Sushmita Sen said that she wasn't getting the kind of roles she wanted in mainstream Bollywood.
Talking to critic Sucharita Tyagi for an interview for the 'Critics Choice Short Films and Series Awards', Sushmita said, "I think the 10-year hiatus set the priorities in order. It told me what I need to do and what not to do. Mainstream cinema wasn't giving me what I wanted."
The actor added, "A lot of it was a pre-conceived notion of my age and my screen age and that I hadn't worked for ten years."
Sushmita further said that she has never been good at networking, citing that as a possible reason for missing out on opportunities.
"I don't know what the mindset was or maybe I was not putting myself out there. I have never been good at that. I am no good at networking. It did not work for me," Sushmita Sen said.
Sushmita Sen was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title. After the pageant in 1994, she made her film debut with Dastak in 1996. She went on to act in films like Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and No Problem. The third season of her web series Aarya is under production.
