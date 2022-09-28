Why Did Alia-Ranbir Starrer 'Brahmastra' Become A Success? Film Buffs Answer

Arguably, the culture of cinema has always been like that. When Salman Khan singlehandedly beats at least fifty men to pulp, it incites a reaction from the audience. And if Rohit Shetty can get a car flying, despite gravity, there is nothing that can stop the audience from going bonkers. The ‘nonsensical’ is part of the movie-going business, and the audience is here for it.

Not much has changed, except the demand for the ‘spectacle’ is more fervent in theatres than one might remember. The pandemic took its toll on the theatres and the gazillion OTT platforms that have cropped up added to it. Then why should the casual moviegoer walk into the theatre when everything is available on their smartphone? What’s the incentive?

Movie-buffs discuss the possible reasons why: