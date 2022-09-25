Ayan Mukherji announces Brahmastra tickets to be sold for Rs 100 during 4 days of Navratri.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva’s director Ayan Mukherji took to his social media to announce that tickets for the hit film will be sold for Rs 100 for four days of Navratri, from Monday, 26 September to Thursday, 29 September.
This decision comes after an extremely positive response to the film in terms of box office numbers, and even more so on National Cinema Day where tickets were priced at Rs 75.
“National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about !” wrote Ayan Mukherji in his Instagram post.
The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film has been praised widely, especially for its outstanding visual effects and what it has in store for India’s future in cinema.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva’s lifetime collection stands at Rs 376.77 crore till date. The number is only projected to increase as shows keep getting sold out even two weeks after release
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)