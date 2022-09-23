'Tickets Should Be More Affordable': Netizens Celebrate National Cinema Day
The cost for tickets are slashed to Rs 75 in more than 4,000 screens participating in National Cinema Day.
Indian cinema is one of the largest film industries in the world, and this is the first time that we are celebrating National Cinema Day. It is being held on 23 September.
Earlier this month, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced the National Cinema Day as a 'thank you' to the cinema goers who helped in successful reopening of cinemas post pandemic. More than 4000 screens across the nation are participating in the event and the cost of tickets are kept at Rs 75 only.
Since the announcement, cinema goers have been quite excited to go to the theatres and celebrate the day especially due to the slashed prices. Many theatres have been sold out completely. Shows of films like Brahmastra and Chup are seeing massive footfall.
While netizens are impressed by the initiative, some have expressed that the ticket prices should become more affordable to ensure that people watch movies in the theatre. This is what they said:
