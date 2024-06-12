Why Are Fuzzy, Small-Town Shows Like Panchayat & Gullak Resonating With Viewers?

Aspirations Of Normal People & Problems Of The Hinterland

These shows also bring forth the aspirations of people from small towns and villages. Most of the drama emerges from the small things in life, and not the big world crashing down. The urban audiences also seem to be really enjoying watching laid-back lives of people at a time when hustle culture dominates lives in bigger cities.

Abhishek is any other 20-something graduate who dreams of securing a job that pays decently. He is not an overachiever, yet he doesn't want to be stuck in a place like Phulera. But with time, Phulera grows on him and he unconsciously teaches the residents some important life lessons.