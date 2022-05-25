'Panchayat 2' Shows Us How On-Reel Funerals Can be Devoid of Theatrics

Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut is a stunning commentary on the culture of grief. The film begins with Ram Prasad (Naseeruddin Shah) dying and the narrative unfolds over the days till his tehrvi. Ram Prasad’s six children, their spouses and kids have gathered in their ancestral home in Lucknow, and as the movie progresses it highlights the obsession with rituals in middle-class Hindu families, wherein the line between celebration and sombreness is blurred.

Lengthy arguments ensue about how kachoris should be cooked, three sister-in-laws complain about the fourth, there are fights when it comes to using the washroom, and one nephew even manages to flirt. One of the opening scenes features an uncle mocking the older sons for reaching Lucknow later than him. Just inches away from the corpse, the men argue about their arrival times, emphasising on how they dropped everything to attend their own father’s funeral.

In another scene, when guests arrive to pay their respects, they just have one question to ask - “How did it happen?” The grieving wife (Supriya Pathak) keeps repeating the same sequence of events. The scene is not made for laughs, but it brings forth the awkwardness of a situation like this.

At one point, Ammaji looks at her family and wonders whether she can recognise them at all. She says mournfully: Aaj jab sab saath hain toh bohot akelapan lag raha hai.