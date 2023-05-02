'Women Should be Covered' But a Shirtless Salman in Every Film Must- Irony Much?

What is unfortunate is that this isn't the first time Salman has made such a problematic remark. During one of the promotional interviews for Sultan, Salman nonchalantly mentioned how he felt like a 'raped woman' while shooting. “When I used to walk out of the ring after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn’t walk straight.” There was a huge uproar following this comment, leading to Salman's father Salim Khan posting an apology. But did the actor personally take responsibility for what he had said? The answer is a glaring no.

In 2002, Aishwarya Rai did something which was unheard of back then - she wrote an open letter to the press about the toxicity of Salman Khan. Aishwarya spoke about her relationship with Salman and how, even after their break up, Salman continued to cause her "emotional, physical and mental trauma."

Henceforth, Salman often spoke about this incident to the press, coming across as a passionate, conservative lover. He described one night in 2001, when he had turned up outside Aishwarya's house drunk, and created such a scene that her father was forced to file a police complaint.