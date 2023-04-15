'Misunderstood': Palak Tiwari Clarifies Salman's 'Girls Should be Covered' Rule

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan Palak had said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. My mom saw me (going to the set) wearing a shirt, joggers and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

When asked why such rules existed for women Palak added, "He is a traditionalist. Of course he's like, 'wear what you like', but he is also like, 'My girls should always be protected.' If there are men around whom she doesn’t personally know, or it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’."

Palak is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan.