'I Myself Am Scared These Days': Actor Salman Khan on Receiving Death Threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up in an interview about receiving alleged death threats and the beefed-up security around him.
Speaking on the show 'Aap ki Adalat', Khan said that there is a problem regarding his safety in India, but that he was completely safe in Dubai – where the interview was conducted.
He also spoke about the restrictions imposed in his life after he received a threat letter from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.
"Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people," he told journalist Rajat Sharma.
Khan has been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai Police amid the death threats. He had also reportedly purchased a bulletproof car for his travel needs.
Recently, a teenager was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening Khan over a phone call. The call was made to the Mumbai Police on 10 April, during which the teenager said that he would "eliminate" the superstar on 30 April.
