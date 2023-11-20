Harbhajan's Remark on Anushka & Athiya Shows The Sexism When It Comes to Sports

A particularly distasteful remark by cricketer Harbhajan Singh, one of the commentators for the India-Australia match at the ICC World Cup 2023 finals, has caused a lot of outrage, and rightly so.

As the camera panned on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty (actors and wives of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, respectively), Harbhajan could be heard saying in Hindi, "I am wondering whether they are talking about films or cricket because I am not sure how much they understand cricket."