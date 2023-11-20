'You Make Us One Proud Nation': SRK to Indian Team After World Cup Loss

King Khan was present at the stadium with his wife Gauri and kids, and was seen cheering and rooting for the team. Several other Bollywood celebs were also present. From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, many cheered the team on despite their loss.

In the match that was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia defeated India by six wickets, winning its sixth World Cup trophy.