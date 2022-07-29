5 Intriguing Moments From Ananya-Vijay’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode

Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda graced the KWK couch in 'Koffee With Karan' episode 4.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actors Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda graced the KWK couch in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. As expected, the episode was full of candid confessions, gossip, and intriguing revelations. The two ators will be shortly seen together on screen, in their upcoming film Liger, which will also mark Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.
Here are 5 memorable moments from the episode, including Deverakonda's revelation about his current relationship status and more:
We can't forget the moment from Koffee With Karan's second episode, wherein Sara and Janhvi had a banter over who likes Vijay, in which they even referred to him as "a slice of cheese." Sara also confessed that she would want to date the actor. Well, Vijay's response to the same was quite hilarious.
Ananya, who has been childhood friends with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's kids, Suhana Khan and her elder brother Aryan Khan, revealed that she had a crush on Aryan back in the day, while growing up. She also said that if they were together right now, it would be sweet "Just like a movie."
Everyone is aware of the on-screen chemistry that Vijay shares with his co-star Rashmika Mandana. The pair has also given some major hits together in the past, like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. When Vijay was questioned about his relationship with the actor, he ruled out the rumours by saying that "they're just good friends." But, here's what he had to say about his current relationship status.
Vijay's Arjun Reddy, which was remade into Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, despite being a massive hit, received a lot of criticism for its misogynistic representation. A lot of people even termed the film as "anti-feminist" and "sexist." When Karan asked the actor about portraying such a character on screen, he had a cryptic answer to give.
If I had to take a shot everytime Ananya responded to Karan's questions about Aditya with, "he's hot" I would probably be super drunk right now. When Karan asked Ananya if the two would ever be in a relationship, here's what she had to say.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)