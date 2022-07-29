5 Intriguing Moments From Ananya-Vijay’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode

After Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actors Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda graced the KWK couch in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. As expected, the episode was full of candid confessions, gossip, and intriguing revelations. The two ators will be shortly seen together on screen, in their upcoming film Liger, which will also mark Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.

Here are 5 memorable moments from the episode, including Deverakonda's revelation about his current relationship status and more: