‘Liger’ Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Faces Mike Tyson Is High Octane Action Film

'Liger', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is slated for release on 22 August.

The trailer for the Puri Jagannadh film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is here. The clip opens with Vijay’s character stepping into a boxing ring wrapped in the Indian flag. What follows is one action sequence after another set in different locations.

Peppered in are glimpses of Vijay and Ananya’s relationship and his equation with his mother (played by Ramya Krishnan).

The trailer comes to an end with a glimpse into Mike Tyson’s character who has seemingly taken Ananya’s character captive. The film marks Tyson’s Bollywood debut.

Dharma Productions shared the trailer with the caption, “India, We give you - Mass. Action. Entertainment. We give you the #LigerTrailer! ATTACK! #LIGER releases worldwide on 25th August. #LigerOnAug25th.”

Liger is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and is slated for release on 25 August.

