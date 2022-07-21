5 Memorable Bits From Akshay Kumar & Samantha Ruth's ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode
The third episode of the seventh season was full of light banter and camaraderie.
Karan Johar is back with Koffee With Karan. And the third episode of the seventh season was full of light banter and camaraderie. The guests for episode 3 were Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Akshay Kumar, two highly successful actors who are at the top of their game.
Here are 5 highlights from the episode including the duo's dance-off and more:
'Koffee With Encroachment Karan'
We are all aware that the hit talk show is a raging success mostly because it probs into our favourite celebrities' lives, personal or otherwise. And although the audience may not know the painstaking details, Karan does. Samantha, to no one's surprise, disclosed that Karan already "encroached" into her personal life, regarding her ex-husband, off-camera ofcourse.
Karan Johar, the Reason for Unhappy Marriages?
Samantha has a bone to pick with Karan. She had no qualms about stating that Karan has created an idealised image of a marriage which has left many unhappy. Quite a heavy burden to bear, for Karan, to be honest.
Samantha Taking The Male Gaze Head On
Although criticised for pandering to the male gaze in 'Oo Antava' she openly said she loved the tune and it was a satire, to begin with.
She Openly Spoke About Her Divorce
Samantha was extremely upfront about her equation with her ex-husband and did sugarcoat their situation at all. But did add that she hopes things will get better.
From Bhangra to Bollywood, Akshay and Samantha
When Akshay and Samantha had a dance-off and set the stage on fire. They grooved to 'Oo Antava' while performing all kinds of steps much to the amusement of Karan and the audience alike.
