Why Does Fashion Overshadow Cinema During Cannes Film Festival?

The paparazzi clicks scores of photographs from varied angles as celebrities pose with big smiles, looking impeccable, not a hair out of place. And so many buy into the expertly orchestrated entrance. Perhaps the temptation to see them in all their fashionable glory ensues from the mystery surrounding them and the desire to know more about them. Whatever the reason is – designers, actors and stylists have made a career out of such events.

What a celebrity wears is of umpteenth importance in film festivals. It stands true for many such events – even more so for the Cannes. The Indian media has often drawn light to a celebrity’s ensemble rather than the film screening or competition held during the festival. And many actors have expressed their disappointment for that very reason.

Shabana Azmi to Deepika Padukone, the latter being a jury member this year, have attempted to drive the conversation more towards the films screened rather than the clothes – but to no avail.