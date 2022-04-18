KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash-Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been receiving huge appreciation from audiences. While the original version has shattered box office records on Day 1 itself, the Hindi dubbed version has beaten films like Baahubaali: The Conclusion, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, by collecting Rs 141.50 crore in the first three days.
Now, as per reports, KGF 2 has taken its total earnings across all language versions to a phenomenal Rs 551.83 cr. As per trade analysts, this collection makes the film the second-highest-grossing film in the world over the recently-concluded weekend.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated the Comscore list of Global Top 10 Movies for the April 15th to 17th weekend. It showed KGF 2 at the second spot. Comscore is an American media measurement and analytics company that provides market data and analytics.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the Kannada blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.