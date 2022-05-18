Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rules the Red Carpet in a Black Gown

Aishwarya attended the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun : Maverick on Wednesday evening.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first red carpet appearance this year at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in an ornate black gown with floral accents and an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve.

The actor's ensemble was designed by Dolce and Gabbana. She paired her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips and wore her hair down. Aishwarya attended the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun : Maverick on Wednesday evening.

