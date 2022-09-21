'Black' to 'Bojack Horseman': The Media Portrayal Of Alzheimer's Disease

Every year, this day (21 September) is observed as World Alzheimer's Day, in order to generate awareness about this serious aliment. The theme for this year's World Alzheimer's Month (September 2022) is "Know dementia, Know Alzheimer's".

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, characterized by a progressive degeneration of cognitive abilities. This year's theme has been decided in order to highlight the importance of a timely diagnosis.