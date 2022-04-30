Rohit Shetty to Produce New Biopic on Former Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria

Rakesh Maria is an IPS officer and cleared his Civil Services Exam in 1981. He investigated the 1993 bomb blasts in Bombay as Deputy Commissioner of Police before being promoted to Joint Commisionner of Police (Crime). He has been a part of other important, high-profile cases such as the 2003 Gateway of Indian and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. he was one of the officers responsible for interviewing Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist captured in connection with the 2008 blasts.

Rohit Shetty, speaking about Maria's successful career said, "Rakesh Maria: The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years!! His incredible journey spans all the way from the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, the underworld menace, to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Feel truly honored to be bringing this real-life super cop’s brave & fearless journey to the screen!!”