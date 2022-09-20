World Alzheimer's Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Posters for WhatsApp Status
Share these quotes, images, and posters among friends and family for world Alzheimer's day 2022.
World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated on 21 September every year by all the countries of the world. This day is celebrated to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
It is a disease that commonly affects people of older age and they find it difficult to remember things as they grow older. But doctors suggest a few diet and lifestyle changes to prevent or manage dementia or Alzheimer's.
Alzheimer's is a mental illness that targets old people more often and weakens their memory, thus affecting their brain. Alzheimer's is caused when there are disturbances in the structure of proteins in the brain.
But on the occasion of Alzheimer's day, we are here with a few quotes, posters, and WhatsApp statuses to raise awareness among friends and family.
World Alzheimer's Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Alzheimer's Month in September 2022 is Know dementia, know Alzheimer's. The theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of a timely diagnosis, warning signs of dementia, and the need to fight against the stigma that still surrounds Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
World Alzheimer's Day 2022: Posters For WhatsApp Status
World Alzheimer's Day 2022: Quotes
1. “Dementia care – it's not rocket science, it's heart science." – Gail Weatherill
2. “We believe communicating effectively with someone with Alzheimer’s is not just about using language, it is connecting through their senses such as touch, visual cues, and sound” – Peter Ross, CEO & co-founder of Senior Helpers
3. "Release in your mind who your loved one used to be and accept who they are today." – J Rusnak, PhD
4. “Please remember the real me when I cannot remember you.” – Julie White
5. "Even If I can't cure, I can still care." – Sally P Karioth, PhD
6. "Be kind for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle." – Socrates
