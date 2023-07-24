'Bawaal' Uses Holocaust as a Plot Device – Only to Make a Mockery of the Tragedy

There's a lot happening in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. It is a story about a self-absorbed, image-obsessed Ajay (Varun Dhawan), a pleasant but ignorant Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), and their tumultuous marriage that is saved by, believe it or not, a trip to Europe, precisely the World War II locations.

The entire film is an attempt to draw life lessons from the war, but the problem is that they are all the wrong lessons – and that makes it irredeemable. The Holocaust has been compared to the 'internal war' that Ajay battles, Hitler is equated with human greed, and the entire World War is being used as a plot device for the two characters to reflect on their flaws.