Bawaal Review: Bollywood Love Story Meets World War 2 & Doesn't Rise Above That

Ajay goes through a character transformation as he imagines (and feels himself be transported to) some of the defining moments and locations of the second World War, including Anne Frank’s house and the Normandy Beach.

The makers use heart wrenching visuals representative of the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944 to make a point about the futility of war. However, the sequence of Ajay and Nisha reconnecting in a gas chamber in Auschwitz is much less sensitive.

To compare a man’s ego destroying his marriage to the horrors of the Holocaust is insensitive but considering the wild possibility that it makes sense, it would've needed a nuance that is absent from the movie.

There is immense truth to the fact that humanity still contains evil – one needs only to look at the news every day to figure that out. But to reduce Hitler’s evil to ‘greed for what someone else had’ is pushing it a bit (a lot).