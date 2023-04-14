'Hitler Was Evil, but Who Isn’t': Ranveer Allahbadia Criticised for His Remarks

Ranveer Allahbadia, host of The Ranveer Show, is being criticised for his remarks on Hitler.
Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beerbiceps, has come under the scanner for his remarks on Hitler. In one of the episodes of 'The Ranveer Show', he spoke with a guest speaker, Abhijit Chavda, and discussed the life of the German dictator, Adolf Hitler.
In the episode titled "On Hitler, Conspiracies & Untold Outcome", Ranveer attempted to find an 'alternative or unknown history of Hitler'. In one of the segments, Ranveer wished to discuss how Hitler rose to power and the possibility of 'finding the truth from a neutral perspective'.
During the podcast, certain statements made both by the host and the guest have been termed as insensitive and tone-deaf by the netizens.
While it may not have been wrong to discuss and highlight the atrocities committed by popular historical figures like Winston Churchill, Mao, and Stalin that are often overlooked, the comparison of 'who was more violent' or 'who should be considered more evil because they killed more people' is not just unethical, it is repulsive.
At one point, Ranveer asserted, "Hitler was an evil man, but who isn’t?" to which the guest speaker responded by saying that "Of course Hitler was evil, of course he was a monster, but he was not the biggest monster. He was not the biggest shark in the pond."
The internet was of course quite upset by the discussion, and they took to social media to call out Ranveer's insensitivity. Besides, even the title of the YouTube video, "Career Hack Used By Hitler To Become The World’s Most Powerful," is utterly disrespectful.
A user said, "What? Yes Ranveer, tell this to 6 million Jews. I have seen enough of Ranveer's videos to know that isn't a one off. Extra jazz about things you don't know anything about. And young people follow you man!"
Another user commented, "13.7 million - Civilian death toll in German occupied territories in WW2. This includes the 6 million victims of Shoah. It is nauseating when someone trivialises the viciousness of the monster directly responsible for more vile act of genocide in entire human history."
