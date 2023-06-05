How To Make & Sell a Propaganda Film in India | A Graphic Novel Visualised by AI

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The quint lab  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How To Make & Sell a Propaganda Film in India | A Graphic Novel Visualised by AI

A graphic novel visualised with the help of Midjourney explores the ingredients of a propaganda film in India.
Kamran Akhter, Pratikshya Mishra & Meghnad Bose
The Quint Lab
Published:

Movies... we've always loved them. But what happens when they're used not just to entertain, but to manipulate?

(Artwork: Made using Midjourney, directed by Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

Movies... we've always loved them. But what happens when they're used not just to entertain, but to manipulate? To incite disaffection against target groups. To deepen polarisation. To fuel hate...

Presenting 'How To Make & Sell a Propaganda Film in India', a graphic novel by The Quint, visualised by the AI art tool Midjourney.

(Just to be clear, the script was written by human beings. And the artwork was made with the help of Midjourney, with art direction by Kamran Akhter from The Quint. It is a story told by humans, with the help of AI.)

