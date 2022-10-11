I Watched Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ in a Theatre & It Was Surreal

"Oh the theatrics I resorted to in order to convince your grandfather to let me go and watch Amitabh Bachchan movies in the theatre. Those were the days!" - I've grown up listening to hilarious stories about how my parents, both movie buffs, would come up with the most baffling excuses to see their favourite actors' films on the big screen.

Amitabh Bachchan is a household name. Deewar, Don, Abhimaan, Satte Pe Satta, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaalia, Kaala Patthar, Kabhi Kabhie, Mili - you name a movie of his, and my parents have all the dialogues memorized.