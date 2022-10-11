Shweta, Navya Wish Amitabh Bachchan on His Birthday With These Heartfelt Photos
The mother-daughter duo take a trip down memory lane with their nostalgic pictures on Big B's 80th Birthday.
Fans and celebrities from the film fraternity have all come together to wish Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Both his daughter, Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media to share nostalgic pictures of themselves with the Shahenshah. While Navya quoted a dialogue from her grandfather's iconic film, Agneepath in her post, Shweta Bachchan shared the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song, Tu Jhoom.
Check out all the unseen pictures here.
