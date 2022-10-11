India Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan by Returning to Theatres To Watch His Classics
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
To honour Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday on 11 October, the Film Heritage Foundation organised screenings of 11 of his classic movies from 8-11 October. The films include Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar, Abhimaan, Don, Namak Halaal, Satte Pe Satta, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Kabhie Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, and Kaalia.
The films are being screened across PVR theatres in Mumbai, and fans and the initiative has received a great response from the audience. Over the past three days, fans and celebrities alike have shared their experience of returning to the theatre to watch these classics. Some have even shared videos of people dancing and cheering in the theatres. Boman Irani, Ananya Panday, and Shabana Azmi were among the celebrities who shared their experience online.
