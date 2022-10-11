Big B Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan Tears Up As Abhishek Surprises Him On KBC

Abhishek Bachchan Plans A Surprise Birthday Episode For Father Amitabh On The Sets Of KBC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, friends, family members and fans around the world have taken to social media to wish the Goodbye actor. However, actor Abhishek Bachchan's birthday surprise to his father remains unmatched.
Taking to social media, he revealed that along with mother Jaya Bachchan and the showrunners of Kaun Banega Crorepati - the game show Amitabh has been hosting for over a decade - they planned a birthday special episode for Bollywood's Shahenshah.
Sharing a compilation of several moments from the show, he wrote, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace."
The Dasvi actor also expressed his gratitude to the showrunners, writing, "My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father."
The video shows Amitabh Bachchan taken aback as his regular hosting is interrupted by a voice over. We see Abhishek entering the stage and surprising his father, before making him sit on the hot seat. What follows is a heartfelt montage of Amitabh's pictures with his children, moving the Brahmastra actor to tears. Jaya Bachchan also appears on stage, surprising her husband and taking the seat next to him.
The video also shows both mother and son taking turns feeding Amitabh Bachchan and showering him with their love and good wishes. On multiple occasions, Big B tears up and embraces Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan.
