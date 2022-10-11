Big B Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan Tears Up As Abhishek Surprises Him On KBC

On Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, friends, family members and fans around the world have taken to social media to wish the Goodbye actor. However, actor Abhishek Bachchan's birthday surprise to his father remains unmatched.

Taking to social media, he revealed that along with mother Jaya Bachchan and the showrunners of Kaun Banega Crorepati - the game show Amitabh has been hosting for over a decade - they planned a birthday special episode for Bollywood's Shahenshah.

Sharing a compilation of several moments from the show, he wrote, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace."