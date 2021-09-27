WB Rains: Wading Through Water to Earn a Living, Life is Not Easy in Kolkata

Streets in Kolkata were waterlogged after heavy rainfall.
This September, Kolkata recorded its highest rainfall in 13 years. Yes, 13 years!
It's been raining continuously for a week and this has led to waterlogging in many areas of the city.
The rainfall started on Monday, 20 September, and after brief intervals, the situation got worse over the next few days.
The water level at various places has constantly remained above the waist level.
My friend Koushik Das and I visited Baranagar and Dum Dum to gauge the gravity of the situation.
In Baranagar, we met Robin Dey, a building materials supplier. His house has been submerged in water since the last four days. He told us that it was difficult for him and his family to cook or sleep properly.
The condition at Dum Dum was even worse. The water level was much higher than Baranagar. However, despite the situation, many people are still traversing through the water to go to work, because their survival is at stake.
We met Rakhal Biswas, a vegetable vendor at Dum Dum, who has no other option but to step out and sell the vegetables, despite of the non-stop torrential rain.
The continuous rainfall has thrown life out of gear for daily wage workers as their only source of income has stopped.
However, the situation is not as bad now as it was on Monday. We saw that the repair work had begun at Dum Dum. People are expecting that in two- three days, things will get back to normal. We're hoping for the best.
