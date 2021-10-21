Clogged Drains Turn a Breeding Ground for Mosquitoes in My Hometown in Telangana

I am a resident of Satram Bazaar which falls in Wyra town in Khammam District of Telangana. I've stayed here for almost 22 years now and one thing that has not changed in all these years are the uncapped and clogged drains in my area.

The locality we live in is a low-lying area of the town and with uncapped drainage system water leaks all over the locality and results in flooding and waterlogging.