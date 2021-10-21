Clogged Drains Turn a Breeding Ground for Mosquitoes in My Hometown in Telangana

Telangana's town turns Into a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to uncapped drains.
I am a resident of Satram Bazaar which falls in Wyra town in Khammam District of Telangana. I've stayed here for almost 22 years now and one thing that has not changed in all these years are the uncapped and clogged drains in my area.
The locality we live in is a low-lying area of the town and with uncapped drainage system water leaks all over the locality and results in flooding and waterlogging.
I spoke to a few residents and local vendors about the issues they have to face or go through due to the overflowing of drainage water.
The residents here often get infected with viral fever and various other waterborne diseases.
These drains and streets have turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
The residents of the locality have tried reaching out to the authories for help several times, but despite these complaints, there is no permanent action taken to solve this issue accept a temporary solution.
The Quint reached out to the district Collector, but there has been no response. The story will be updated as and when we receive a response from the office.
(Purandhar Yedunuthala is a master's student at Indira Gandhi National Open University. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
