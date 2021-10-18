ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR, Waterlogging in Several Parts

Heavy rains lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas, leaving many areas inundated.

The Quint
India
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Commuters wade through water amid heavy rain in Gurugram on Sunday, 17 October.</p></div>
Heavy rains lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Monday, 18 October, leaving many areas inundated. The downpour, which hampered traffic movement in Delhi, had begun on Sunday evening.

The capital city would continue to witness moderate intensity rain, the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted early morning on Monday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Ganaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana... during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet at 6:40 am.

Here are some visuals from the showers in Delhi:

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pedestrians protect themselves from rain at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday, 17 October.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Commuters wade through water amid heavy rain in Gurugram on Sunday, 17 October.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pedestrians hold a large umbrella as they walk in the rain at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday, 17 October.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A motorcyclist rides through heavy rain in New Delhi on Sunday, 17 October.</p></div>

