Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR, Waterlogging in Several Parts
Heavy rains lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas, leaving many areas inundated.
Heavy rains lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Monday, 18 October, leaving many areas inundated. The downpour, which hampered traffic movement in Delhi, had begun on Sunday evening.
The capital city would continue to witness moderate intensity rain, the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted early morning on Monday.
"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Ganaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana... during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet at 6:40 am.
Here are some visuals from the showers in Delhi:
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.