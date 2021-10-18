Kerala Floods: Rain Submerged My House in Kottayam, You Could Only See the Roof

Torrential rain, flash floods and landslides has created havoc in Kerala claiming at least 22 lives.
Kerala has been witnessing torrential rainfall since Saturday, 16 October, which is accompanied by flash floods and landslides that has wreaked havoc in the state. Kottayam and Idukki are the worst-hit districts in the state where at least 22 people are feared to have lost their lives.
Houses in Kerala's Kottayam district drowned in flood water
I am a resident of Chenappady, in Kottayam district, where the damages are severe due to the overflowing Manimala River. My house, which is around 200-250 metres away from the river, was completely submerged in the river water. All that could be seen was the roof of the house. Two houses beside mine have also been washed away completely in the river current. I had to move to another house in the neighbourhood, which is located at a higher altitude.
Water storage tank washed away by Manimala River in Kerala's Kottayam
The overflowing Manimala river in Kerala's Kottayam
Everything in my house — essential commodities, electric appliances, bed, clothes, have been damaged. Now, since it has stopped raining and water has started receding, everything inside my house is wrapped in mud that came with the flood water. I'm hoping it does not rain heavily any more so I can move back to my house.
Krishan Prasad's house, in Kottayam's Chenappady town, submerged in flood water
Since the bridges across the Manimala River have either broken or been washed away in the water current, I am not able to visit my brother’s house to see the situation at his place.
Cheruvally bridge completely destroyed by water current
Karimbukayam bridge, in Kottayam's Chenappady town, was damaged by overflowing water
The river water is still flowing through the road in the city because of which transport services have been disrupted.
A road in Kottayam's Chenappady town submerged in flood water.
The government has deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out rescue and relief operations in our city.
Releif operation being carried out by NDRF near the main market in Chenappady
We have also received a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that there could be incessant rain again in the next 24 hours. We hope it doesn’t rain again because whatever little is left with us, will be completely destroyed if it rains again.
