'A Medical Student, I Evacuated From Ukraine; Cannot Relive the Stress Again'

These advisories came right when my friends and I were planning to head back to Odesa. I was planning to travel back to Ukraine by mid-November, but now, I don't know how long will I extend my stay here. The classes and new sessions have already begun at my university.

I need to complete my degree, I'm in my final year, and I need to attend practical classes. This situation has become mentally taxing for us, as well as, for our parents.