'A Medical Student, I Evacuated From Ukraine; Cannot Relive the Stress Again'

Ukraine return medical students are stuck in India.
(Image courtesy: Vibushita Singh/The Quint)
I am one of the medical students who were evacuated from Odesa, Ukraine on 27 February this year. I'm currently in my fifth year of medical school, studying at Odesa National Medical University.
I thank my stars that I'm back home safely in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh but it's been over nine months since I'm continuing my medical education online.
Advisory issued by the Embassy of India on 19 October.
Followed by another advisory issued on 25 October.
Advisory issued by the Embassy of India on 25 October.
These advisories came right when my friends and I were planning to head back to Odesa. I was planning to travel back to Ukraine by mid-November, but now, I don't know how long will I extend my stay here. The classes and new sessions have already begun at my university.
I need to complete my degree, I'm in my final year, and I need to attend practical classes. This situation has become mentally taxing for us, as well as, for our parents.
A lot of my friends have gone back to Ukraine, already. They told me they have to be cautious all the time. They mentioned that they have heard drone attacks and they feel scared and their families back home are worried.
I asked a few of my friends about the current situation and they told me that curfews has been imposed multiple times in Odesa.
They also mentioned that they get to hear air sirens at night. Apart from that, the University has given us the option to attend classes online.
As much as we want to go back to Ukraine to complete our education, we cannot forget the mental, financial and emotional trauma we went through in February.
Back then we used to wake up to the sounds of bombings and we were scared for our lives as the airspace was closed.
It took us five days and two border crossings (Moldova and Romania) to come back home.
We just hope everything goes back to normal soon. Right now, neither do we have our degrees nor do we have the option to study further in India. Everything has become extremely uncertain again.
