'We Woke Up to the Sound of Bombings, Knew Russia Had Attacked Ukraine'

Indian students stranded in Ukraine demand for evacuation.
For at least a month, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine were boiling over the separatist Donbas region of Ukraine, which Russia wants to defend. This tension erupted today morning (Thursday, 24 February) when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military actions.
In between all this, we Indians studying in Ukraine find ourselves caught in the middle of the battlefield.
We woke up to the loud sound of bombing. Soon we realised that Ukraine was under attack and since then, there is panic amongst us.
Ukraine has imposed martial law, which restricts travel, so the airspace is also closed for civilian flights.
There is an absolute chaos in the city. Huge lines can be seen outside the ATMs and grocery stores. People who can escape from the city have been trying their best to leave the country because of which the highways are jampacked. Those who cannot, are stocking up essential items expecting the worst.
Indian embassy in Ukraine has released several notifications on the situation here in the country. In a letter to the Indians in Ukraine, the ambassador said,
We hope that help from India comes soon to us because the situation over here is getting very tense. Many of us were unable to go back to India earlier because we couldn't afford the tickets because of the soaring prices.
We have been hearing that the Indian embassy is trying to help us evacuate via a different route. We have been asked to keep our bags, passports, and documents ready so that whenever possible, we would be taken to a country in the west from where we might be airlifted.
We hope this happens soon because, with the passage of time, the bombings have increased and they are being heard at regular intervals.
If the Indian embassy doesn’t come forward to help us soon, we’ll be in great danger because we can hear and feel the vibrations that are coming from the explosions that are taking place. Please help us evacuate. PLEASE!
