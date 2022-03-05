5 Days, 2 Border Crossings, Long Wait: My Journey From Ukraine to Home in India

Video Producer: Varsha Rani

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

With Ukraine shutting its airspace on 24 February following the Russian invasion, many students like me were left stranded in the country.

I had booked my tickets for 8 March but things did not go as planned. The situation in the city I lived in was getting worse with time. So, my friends and I decided to leave for India via Moldova and Romania.