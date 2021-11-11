'It's Been Stressful, Difficult 2 Years, We Want a 3rd Attempt for JEE Advanced'

When the pandemic started, we all were in school and honestly, did not think it would take years for things to get back to normal.

Being a student, who was preparing for JEE and I wanted to get into an IIT, I initially thought this would be the perfect time for all of us to sit at home, and prepare in the best way possible.

Little did I know, nothing like that would happen because the pandemic crushed the dreams and aspirations of many students like me, with all the mental, emotional and financial distress.