Chennai Rain: Hope to Recover all Water-Damaged Family Documents of My Parents

Chennai's heavy rainfall damaged all our documents.
I live in Korattur, Chennai and what we experienced in the last two days was a flashback of what happened in 2015 in Chennai.
Like any other day, we all went to bed around 10 pm on 6 November and the rain started to pour while we were asleep. Around 1:30 am and that's when the thunderstorm begun.
Around 5:30 am our dog woke up continuous bark just to let us know that the water had entered our house and it was knee-deep.
When we saw the water in our house, we ran inside to check if other things were okay. Dad made sure the electricity's power button is turned off and then he went to check his important documents.
I went to check my dog and few strays to see if they are okay.
When my dad checked the documents, he was shocked and upset upon seeing the condition of the documents.
Even the documents which were kept inside the cupboard are all soaked in water. Apart from this the electronic equipments in our house such as washing machine and refrigerator are all damaged because the drainage water entered and clogged them.
The documents are still drenched. The papers are stuck with one another. They are not in the condition to be used.
Some of our neighbours have moved to their relative's houses.
We have also decided to move to a different house in the coming days because that's the only precaution we can take looking at everything that has happened in the last two days.
It really saddens me to see the condition of my city, flooded houses, clogged roads, poor water management system and drainage water everywhere.
