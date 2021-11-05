'Punjabi University's Fee Hike Decision Pushing Many Of Us Out Of Institution'

Students of Punjabi University protest against the fee hike.
Image altered by The Quint
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
There is no denying the fact that private education in India is a luxury not all can afford. This becomes one of the major reasons for students to turn towards public education subsidised by the government. What will happen if public education, too, becomes unaffordable?
Punjabi University, a government run university in Patiala, has increased the fees of various courses from 3% to 109%. Many of us won’t be able to bear this cost of our education which will lead us to leave our education.
Raman is not the only student who is having problems in paying the fee, there are many like her studying at the university.
That’s why we, the students of the Punjabi University, are protesting outside our Vice Chancellor's office demanding a complete roll back of the new increased fee structure.
One needs to understand that the Punjabi University is in Malwa region which is one of the low income generating regions of Punjab.
On the other hand, our university is also going through a financial crisis for some years now. We are being told that it has a debt of around Rs 150 crore. Since it is a government university, it needs to seek government’s help to come out of this crisis.
On 29 October, we even went to meet the Secretary, Higher Education Punjab, to seek an extra grant for the institution. We have been told that the government would find a solution to this problem.
Speaking to The Quint, Vice Chancellor of Punjabi University, Dr Arvind, said that he has written to the government to double the monthly grant and to absorb the previous negative debt which the university has incurred so that it can move out of this financial crisis.
On the fee hike, Dr Arvind said—
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)