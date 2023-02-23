'Few Hrs Notice, Shelters Demolished at Sarai Kale Khan, Where Do Residents Go?'

Demolition at Sarai Kale Khan ahead of G20summit.
Ahead of G20 Summit, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) demolished a rain basera (night shelter) in Southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan on 15 February.
I visited the Sarai Kale Khan a few days after the demolition and met the residents who've been temporarily moved out and live in a shelter near the metro station.
Shelter demolished at Sarai Kale Khan.
Two temporary tents have been made for these people that have a few beds in them, and people sleep there.
I met one of the oldest residents - Harish Hanspal of rain basera- who lived there for over 12 years.
"We never thought this would happen to rain basera; we just learned about it a night before that they will demolish it. They demolished it. We worked in the nearby shops and slept there. It was like our home," added Hanspal.
Debris after the demolition
Residents also told me that no time was given to them to vacate or leave the place, which resulted in them not being able to relocate on time or their belongings getting buried in the demolition drive.
Kumar had been living in rain basera for over three months and worked nearby as a daily wage worker. He told me he would work during the day and then return to the shelter to sleep.
The residents who lost their homes due to the demolition now demand to be moved to a permanent shelter home.
Krishan, a migrant worker from Bihar who lived in the rain basera, said, "The demolition happened suddenly, and that shouldn’t be the case, many things we owned got buried in there".
Another rain basera nearby Sarai Kale Khan.
After the demolition of the night shelters, not all have been moved to the temporary shelters, some are homeless and not to be found.
The people living here are not getting all the facilities they did where they lived earlier, but they don’t have any other option.
Speaking to The Quint, Bipin Rai, a member of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement board said, "The night shelters have been demolished at the request of the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) as they plan to build a park there. The people residing in those shelters have been temporarily moved to a shelter nearby at Sarai Kale Khan. More land is available, which will be used to build shelters for the people."
