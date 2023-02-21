'Welcome to Library On Wheels, We're Literary Bringing Books to Your Doorsteps'

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, an E-Rickshaw has been modified with shelves has been made into a mobile library.
Many things changed during the pandemic as people were restricted to their homes during the lockdown. For book lovers, the availability of books also became an issue. So, we decided, if people can't step out to take books, why not take the books to them?
With this thought in mind, we decided to open the Library On Wheels for the people of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. We modified an e-rickshaw with bookshelves and transformed it into a library. Our agenda was to provide books to the people at their doorsteps.
When someone comes to take a book from us, we take a copy of their Aadhaar and Rs 200 as a security deposit. The book is issued for 25 days, and after that, the book has to be returned. We call the people who rented our books after 25 days. We give the book only for people to read on rent. We don't sell books.
The project still needs a sustainable funding system. We heavily rely on book donations. We don't have books sometimes. We can't buy books every time there is a request. Some books that are requested are costly, and we don't have them.
We don't even know whether we will be able to sustain this model in the next two to three months. There are times when the drivers don't get their salaries. We get some help from the Red Cross. Sometimes the salaries are delayed, so we must give that from our funds. We want more and more people to come forward and donate to us.
