'Welcome to Library On Wheels, We're Literary Bringing Books to Your Doorsteps'

Many things changed during the pandemic as people were restricted to their homes during the lockdown. For book lovers, the availability of books also became an issue. So, we decided, if people can't step out to take books, why not take the books to them?

With this thought in mind, we decided to open the Library On Wheels for the people of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. We modified an e-rickshaw with bookshelves and transformed it into a library. Our agenda was to provide books to the people at their doorsteps.