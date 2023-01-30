'Trained by Maj. Dhyan Chand, I'm a Former Hockey Player Living in Misery'

Tek Chand Yadav, a former hockey player forced to live in a shanty.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Harpal Rawat
I'm Tek Chand Yadav, a former hockey player who lives in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. I was a student of Maj. Dhyan Chand once, and I also represented India internationally in hockey.
I was a part of the Indian team that defeated Holland (now the Netherlands) in 1961.
But because of a few circumstances, I am living in a shanty. My wife had tuberculosis and she passed away. My daughter died when she was eight months old.
I'm currently leading my life without proper meals, electricity, or a bed to sleep on.
I left hockey because of the increasing financial pressure on me, and I had a family to support.
After being inspired by my uncle, I started playing hockey when I was in school.
Back in the day, I represented my state Madhya Pradesh at various tournaments.
I want hockey to gain more recognition, and the young players should be given proper coaching.
Hockey is our national game, our treasure, and I hope people realise the importance of this game. The government or the people have never encouraged the players of this country. If they had received good encouragement, we wouldn't have been here.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)