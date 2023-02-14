'Why Has Scholarship of Over 1,800 Students, Like Me, Been Cancelled at MANUU?'

Students of Maulana Azad Urdu University in Hyderabad are protesting against the cancellation of scholarships.
(Image courtesy: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Producer: Varsha
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Scholarships of over 1,800 students have been cancelled at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. I'm one such student and completely dependent on this scholarship. If I don’t get it, I will have to leave my education midway.
Students protesting at Maulana Azad National Urdu University.
The cancellation of this scholarship puts our future in jeopardy.
MANUU students protesting against the cancellation of scholarships.
It all started on 6 January 2023, when we learned that our scholarship had been reverted. Our scholarship was approved by the institution and at the state level.
After all of this, we received a message saying your scholarship has been reverted. This is a nightmare for us.
Memorandum submitted by the students.
We even asked our administration about the same issue, and they had no answers. We have contacted our university multiple times regarding this, and the only answer we get is that they will do something about it.
It’s been more than a month, and we still have no information on this.
RTI filed by the students.
We tried our best to reach out to the authorities, but we didn't get a response. So, we filed an RTI on 25 January.
Just because of a single student, we all have to suffer.
We pay our fees from this scholarship, including the mess fee.
Even my sister is enrolled in the same university and was on scholarship too. We both received Rs 50,000 in total. It is a massive setback for us because this amount means a lot to my family.
Our only demand to the administration is that we cannot study here without a scholarship. Eligible students should be given a scholarship.
Speaking to The Quint, a university source said, "The matter is not in our hands, there was an issue with the portal, and we have reached out to the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the same. Reverification of the applications has happened. Hopefully, the ministry will do something soon".
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
