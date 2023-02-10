'Non-Functional Washrooms, No Drinking Water: Reality of Revamped Chandni Chowk'

Citizen journalist Arman Alam reports from Chandni chowk.
Chandni Chowk, one of Delhi's oldest markets went through a revamp in 2021. The revamp was done from the Red Fort to Fathehpuri Masjid, a 1.3 km area.
My friend and I visited the market in the first week of February. Unfortunately, even after more than a year, the reality on the ground isn't what had been promised to the locals living or working there.
Rickshaw pullers in Chandni Chowk.
The Delhi government created rules such as allowing a limited number of rickshaw pullers and issuing licenses to them.
In reality, these rules have yet to make much of a difference, and the rickshaw pullers' woes remain unchanged.
One of the oldest markets of Delhi- Chandni Chowk.
We spoke to a few rickshaw pullers to understand their issues and if the revamp brought any changes in their lives.
Mohd. Hamidul, 28, who migrated to Delhi from Bihar in 2015 and has been working as a rickshaw puller ever since then, said, "The rent we pay daily for these rickshaws is Rs 200-250. If there’s any damage that happens to the rickshaw, it has been taken care of by us, and we are supposed to pay for it".
Licensed rickshaws at Chandni chowk.
The rent for the rickshaws has drastically increased, which has added to the problems of these rickshaw pullers.
Rickshaw pullers standing in queue at Chandni chowk
"Earlier, we were paying Rs 120 for the rickshaw, but now we are giving Rs 200. For someone who has to support a family, what are they going to do? We want fixed prices, but what can we do? They are not fixing any rates for these," said another rickshaw puller.
Many taps and washrooms were made for people in this area as tourists keep visiting this place. But as we came to check these, there was no water to be found in the taps.
A year ago, this was done with much hope, but that’s not the reality. Many rules and promises were made, but the reality on the ground seems different.
